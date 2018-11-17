AG Fox Considering Run for Montana Governor
After successfully fighting back cancer, Montana's Attorney General says he is solely focused on his job as AG. So what about a run for governor in 2020 when his final term expires?
AG Fox told me this week on 'Montana Talks that a run for governor is "certainly an option" that he is considering right now.
We talked with AG Fox about the 2018 election results, a look ahead at 2020, the new REAL ID requirements, a federal grant to combat meth in Montana, and much more. Click below for the full audio: