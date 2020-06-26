4th of July Freedom Drive Planned for Laurel [AUDIO]

The chamber in Laurel may have had to cancel their 4th of July parade due to COVID-19, but a group of locals in Yellowstone County are making sure that something happens anyway. They're calling it a "4th of July Freedom Drive" starting at 11 a.m. in Laurel on Independence Day.

The Freedom Drive will stage north of Laurel at 1500 1st Avenue North. The fireworks later that evening in Laurel are still a go also.

Peggy Miller and her husband Ken teamed up with the Olsen family to make sure an Independence Day parade was still observed in Laurel- which has long been home to some of the best 4th of July events in the state. She said once they found out that the parade was going to be cancelled, they knew they had to make something work:

This just can't be...we're supposed to be celebrating being united, free, and independent and we are going to continue that tradition.

Peggy says she is receiving great cooperation from local authorities in planning the event. She stressed the importance of making sure that we show support for our police, for other first responders, and for our military men and women this 4th of July.

Hats off to the Olsens and the Millers for continuing to step up and fight for our freedoms and to celebrate what makes America great. Click here to get the details for the event on Facebook.

Peggy Miller describes the Freedom Drive route and more. Listen to her phone call into the radio show below: