Red, White, and Blue Treats and Eats for the 4th!

Celebrating on the 4th of July isn't complete without excellent food, family, and fireworks! Why settle for the basic hot dogs on the grill and potato salad... when you can kick things up a notch with my top 5 choices of Red, White, and Blue Treats!

red white blue jello Recipe Girl loading...

At the BBQs I went to as a kid, one thing always was there. Some kind of jello, usually lime, and it was always welcome! Why not get creative with the amazing Red White and Blue Jello? Easy to make, fun, and delicious!

firecracker pretzel rods Spicy Southern Kitchen loading...

Another easy, but amazingly delicious, treat! Plus they come with a kick from Pop Rocks, one of my favorite candies. Great to hand out alongside sparklers.

red white blue burger Tablespoon loading...

Now, this isn't for everyone, but I am sure the adults at the party will eat it up! Fresh Montana beef, mozzarella cheese, red peppers, and blue cheese crumbles. Wow! Make sure to roast your peppers until the skin is VERY charred though, it's important.

Rocket-Dogs Radacutlery loading...

A cool twist to the classic, and fun for everyone! Think pigs in a blanket, supersized. You'll be the only party on the block with this one, and everyone will be remembering it for years to come.

bombpop Bomb Pop loading...

It simply isn't the 4th of July without these, if my dad had anything to say about it. Sure, you could make your own versions at home... but you can't beat em. Especially after a hot day out with the family on the 4th, these hit the spot!

Enjoy your 4th of July weekend, be safe with the fireworks, and don't forget about the fireworks show at the Metra! We'll be watching with you.