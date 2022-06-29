Here’s When Laurel Police Say You Can Legally Light Fireworks

You're building the greatest collection of pyrotechnics a neighborhood in Laurel has ever seen, so here's when you can legally light them up in the city of Laurel.

According to the Laurel Police Department, residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks on their private property for three days beginning July 2 at 8 a.m.

The specific days and times when pyrotechnics are permitted in the city of Laurel at your residence, according to the social media post on the Laurel Police Department Facebook page are as follows:

Saturday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Monday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Laurel Police prohibits the use of fireworks on all city and public property, according to the post on Facebook. And discharging fireworks is never allowed "in or on any park."

Fines for a first offense of discharging fireworks outside of the allowed times and locations are $250, a second offense is $350, and $500 for a third offense.

In a comment on Facebook, local Laurel resident Kenneth Kuper said this "is great that the community is allowed specific times. Acknowledge that our city has a strong passion for fireworks and give the people what they want."

Lockwood resident Hugo Galle IV said via Facebook that he wishes "all of Yellowstone County would do this and enforce it."

