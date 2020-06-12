Whitefish Protest: Samantha Francine on Montana Talks [AUDIO]

No matter what you think about the protests taking place across Montana and the country, I think we can all agree that this guy very clearly crossed a line when he got into the faces of the protesters in Whitefish. Especially when he got into the face of a young African American woman named Samantha Francine.

I'm probably like many of you: I support Justice for George Floyd, but I also get concerned that too many of these protests seem to be about bashing all cops instead of calling for Justice for George.

That being said, I think we can be inspired by Samantha's response here. With a much larger man shouting "F" you in her face- she stood her ground, lifted up her sunglasses, and looked him right in the eye.

I was able to catch up with Samantha Francine earlier this week on our Montana Talks radio show to talk to her about the incident, and also get her take on race and racism in Montana. I also asked her if the man, who has since been charged by authorities with disorderly conduct, has reached out to her to apologize yet. Check out the full audio of our conversation below.

Full Audio: Samantha Francine on Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.

KPAX-TV coverage and interview with Samantha Francine: