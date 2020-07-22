FDA: Watch Out for Dangerous Hand Sanitizers, Especially Imports [AUDIO]
Use hand sanitizer. It will keep you safe. That's what they've been telling you. They're also now telling you to watch out for what kind of hand sanitizer you might be using- some are so dangerous that the FDA has released a list telling you which products to avoid.
We spoke with Rachel Sutherland from Fox News Radio earlier this week. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now expanded their list of hand sanitizers to avoid to 75. Here's more from FoxNews.com:
In a Friday announcement, the federal agency included additional hand sanitizers to its list of those that contain methanol, “a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.” Methanol is also sometimes referred to as wood alcohol, per the FDA.
“The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death,” the announcement states.
Click here for the full list of products mentioned by the FDA.
As we chatted with Rachel Sutherland, she made a great point about checking the label to make sure it is a product you can trust before putting sanitizer on your hands. I told her how that's why I like seeing the labels of these great Montana distilleries on hand sanitizer bottles, because you know you can trust it.
As luck would have it, Troy Downing was listening in. He is one of the owners of WildRye Distilling in Bozeman, Montana. He called in to the show and talked about the battle they had to take on with the FDA to allow them to offer up more hand sanitizer to first responders and others in need.
Here's the phone call from Troy Downing Tuesday morning: