What About Collagen and Skin Care? Doc Sears’ Latest

Every other Tuesday I get a chance to catch up with Dr. Scott Sears from St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. The great part about having Doc Sears on the show is that he literally will field any question under the sun when it comes to medical questions, or questions about the business of healthcare.

So what did we end up talking about this week? Well, a lot. It is Blood Donor Awareness Month after all. And we heard reports that last year featured the largest decrease in the cancer death rate ever recorded. Plus, he's been fielding a lot of questions about collagen and collagen powders- is this the best way to keep your skin looking young and healthy?

You might be surprised at what the doctor had to say in response. I'l give you a hint- you might want to eat a bowl of Jello...click below for the full audio.