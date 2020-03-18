"We're all homeschoolers now." You're probably in the same boat as the rest of us. With schools cancelled for at least 2 weeks here in Montana, you're wondering how best to help your kids learn in the meantime. Plus, you want to be prepared in case the shutdown goes on even longer. Luckily, we have a list of some great (and in some cases FREE) resources thanks to The Heritage Foundation.

"We're all homeschoolers now" is also the headline of a must-read Daily Signal story which shares some very useful resources for parents now at home with their kids following school shutdowns.

Click here for the full list. Here's a sample:

Numerous companies such as Zearn and STMath are providing their materials online for free during the coronavirus outbreak. Existing options such as Khan Academy offer a wealth of educational resources for families navigating homeschooling for perhaps the first time. Prenda microschool is offering its coursework to families for just $100 for the remainder of the year. Here is a fantastic list of online learning resources that every family should bookmark on their computers during this pandemic.

By the way, let us know if you have a homeschool expert here in Montana who would be great to talk to about the subject on the radio. I imagine a lot of parents would be greatly interested in hearing their insight. You can drop me an email: aaron (at) montanatalks.com