Veterans to Receive Free National Park Admission For Life

A post from the US Department of Veteran Affairs announced that starting on Veterans Day (11/11) all veterans and Gold Star families will receive free admission to all National Parks. Not just on Veterans Day, but everyday... for life. This is pretty awesome. The press release states that in addition to National Parks, veterans and Gold Star families will also get in free to any BLM or US Fish and Wildlife areas that may normally charge a fee, stating:

They will have free access to approximately 2,000 public locations spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, which host activities to fit any lifestyle, from serene to high octane, including hiking, fishing, paddling, biking, hunting, stargazing and climbing.

Veterans are allowed to present the following forms of identification to waive admission fees:

Department of Defense Identification Card

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Veteran ID Card

Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card

In case you missed it, Montana is home to nine National Parks and over 1,000 official historical sites.

