Drunk Man Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct in Yellowstone

On Wednesday, June 23, Kyle F. Campbell, 31, of Fairmont, Indiana appeared for arraignment and sentencing before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth, Wyoming. Campbell pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident that occurred on June 21, 2021, in Yellowstone National Park (YNP), according to a press release from acting United States Attorney, Bob Murray.

On Monday, June 21, Campbell and a group of other individuals had scheduled a guided kayak trip at the Grant Marina in YNP. The group appeared to be intoxicated, and as a result, the guide refused to take them on the trip. Upon hearing the news, Campbell and his group got angry and caused a scene that resulted in the guide calling security officers and park law enforcement rangers.

Campbell apparently made threatening comments and gestures toward the officers. He also showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and refused orders given to him by the officers. Campbell kept fighting and struggling with park rangers. He kicked at the rangers, resisted arrest, and later injured himself while banging his head in the patrol car.

Campbell pleaded guilty to several criminal charges including disorderly conduct, threatening, resisting, and intentionally interfering with a government employee, violating the lawful order of a government employee, being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance to a degree that may endanger oneself or others, and contempt of court for refusing to comply with Magistrate Judge Carmen’s warrant to collect a blood sample. Campbell was sentenced to 60 days in prison, a five-year term of unsupervised probation, and he is banned from YNP for five years. He was also ordered to pay $1,550 in fines and a $50 special assessment fee.

We understand that people are eager to get out this summer and enjoy our national parks; however, this type of behavior is unacceptable. Thanks to the quick actions taken by park rangers and the park vendor’s security officers, no one was seriously harmed. Stay sober, because unruly and intoxicated behavior will only earn you a spot with the jailbirds rather than enjoying the beauty and adventure of Yellowstone.

Acting United States Attorney, Bob Murray said.

The incident was handled by rangers of the National Park Service and security officers of Xanterra Parks and Resorts. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick prosecuted the case.

