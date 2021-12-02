US Navy Singers Coming to Billings. Get Free Tickets December 7th

It seems somewhat rare to get an opportunity to see a free concert in Billings. I mean, you've got the "free" entertainment at MontanaFair, which isn't technically free because you have to pay to get inside the gates. A press release from the Alberta Bair Theater today (12/2) announced a free concert coming to Billings in March 2022, and it will certainly be a high-caliber performance.

Photo by Michael Afonso on Unsplash

See the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, 3/15/22 at ABT.

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters were formed in 1955 and are the Navy's official chorus. At their home in Washington DC, they perform for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military, and foreign dignitaries. They regularly perform for public audiences around the nation featuring a variety of music including traditional choral works, sea chanteys, opera, Broadway, contemporary music, and, naturally, patriotic selections.

Credit EarthViews Productions

Get free tickets to US Navy Sea Chanters beginning December 7th.

Veterans, military history buffs, and enlisted personal will instantly recognize December 7th as Pearl Harbor Day. A fitting date for Alberta Bair to release free tickets for the March 15th performance. You can get the complimentary tickets at the box office, or online. Tickets ordered online will not be mailed. You can either print them out at home or stop by the box office to pick them up. There is a limit of 8 tickets per household.

In the past, ABT has proudly presented The President’s Own United States Marine Corps Band and the U.S. Army Jazz Band. ABT Marketing Director Jody Grant said they are looking forward to welcoming audiences to enjoy the talents of yet another branch of our military.