Country and Rockabilly Legend Marty Stuart Coming to Billings

The Alberta Bair Theater announced today (12/13) that country music legend Marty Stuart will be coming to Billings on Thursday, April 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10 am at the ABT box office, by phone at 406-256-6052, or online. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are touring to support his 18th studio album, Way out West.

The record was produced by Mike Campbell, the man behind much of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers sound, and it's been described as a cinematic tour-de-force. Stuart said this about Way Out West,

If you go and sit by yourself in the middle of the Mojave Desert at sundown and you’re still the same person the next morning when the sun comes up, I’d be greatly surprised. It is that spirit world of the West that enchants me.

The album opens with a Lakota prayer, a nod to Stuart's affinity for Indigenous people.

Stuart is a Country Music Hall of Famer.

Marty Stuart has played with some of the best, including Johnny Cash and Lester Flatt and in 2020 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He's won four Grammy Awards, including Best Country Collaboration for his work with Travis Tritt on "The Whiskey Ain't Working." Rockabillyhall.com notes that Stuart started his musical career at a young age, joining his family band on stage at age 12.

After a top-to-bottom renovation, the Alberta Bair Theater has been steadily adding high-caliber acts and entertainment to its calendar. The Billings Symphony will perform it's Country Christmas this weekend, December 18th and 19th. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform on New Year's Eve. School House Rock LIVE and Air Supply will play in January, and free tickets are available for a spring performance of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters.