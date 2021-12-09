The Blue Angels Will Roar Into Billings for Summer 2023 Airshow

Billings has been long overdue for a major airshow. In fact, the last airshow to come to the Magic City was over two decades ago. It occurred in the summer of 2000 (see some Billings Gazette photos from the event here). That show featured the US Airforce Thunderbirds.

The Blue Angels will be in Billings in 2023.

In a social media post this week, the US Navy Blue Angels announced their 2023 show schedule, and would you look at that... Billings is on the poster! August 12-13, 2023. We're one of just two stops on the tour in the Rocky Mountain region.

Image from US Navy Blue Angels

Airshows are so much fun.

I love watching insanely powerful aircraft perform seemingly impossible maneuvers. The sheer power of the jets will rattle your body to the core when they make low passes. We get to see a fair amount of military aircraft doing various touch-n-go's and brief stops in Billings. Our studios here on the 23rd floor offer prime viewing. Oftentimes, it's the B1 Lancers cruising into Billings, but sometimes we'll see other fighter jets and cargo planes make an appearance. I always drop whatever I'm doing to watch.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

About the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels have been performing since the end of World War II. The team of highly skilled pilots was created by Admiral Chester Nimitz, who aimed for "a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public's interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale." The Billings Blue Angels show is almost two years away and tickets are not available yet. We'll keep you updated as the date approaches. In the meantime, you can check out the US Navy Band Sea Chanters coming to the Alberta Bair Theater in March. Tickets are free, while supplies last.