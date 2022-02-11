International Guitar Night Returns to ABT Theater Billings
For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.
You'll see and hear four of the best guitar players in the world.
Now in its 22nd year of touring, International Guitar Night brings a collaboration of four artists each year. For 2022, you'll experience an unforgettable night with the following fingerstyle guitarists.
- Latin Swing Pioneer Lulo Reinhardt of Germany
- Luca Stricagnoli, acoustic rock sensation of Italy
- Thu Le, progressive classical guitarist of Vietnam
- Jim “Kimo” West, slack key master of Hawai’i who performs with Weird Al Yankovic
John Ludin of The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman said this about the show,
If you’ve never seen IGN live, it’s a gathering of incredibly talented and eclectic individuals who captivate on their own and then blow away the audience when they perform together.
The Outstanding Performances Series is sponsored by Founding Directors who want to keep masters of their crafts performing on the stage of Alberta Bair Theater, with additional local support from the DoubleTree by Hilton and ABC6/FOX4. Tickets are $37 Adult/$17 Student and you can get them now at the ABT Box Office or by clicking HERE.
Check out other upcoming shows at the Alberta Bair.
The 2022 calendar of events is filling up nicely at the recently renovated Alberta Bair. Upcoming shows include:
- The Choir of Man, February 18
- Rastrelli Cello Quartet, February 23
- Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, March 2
- Nobuntu, March 6
- The Ugly Duckling, March 7-8
- National Geographic Live: Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade, March 18
- The British Invasion, March 19
The United States Navy Sea Band Canters and Steve Vai, both originally scheduled for March have been canceled. See the Alberta Bair Theater Event Calendar here.