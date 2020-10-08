Trump says no after debate commission switches to ‘virtual’

By ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will skip next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden if it's virtual. Debate organizers announced Thursday that the debate would be virtual out of health concerns. Some staffers associated with producing the debate raised safety concerns after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus following his first faceoff with Biden last week. The event is now in serious doubt.

Filed Under: Election 2020, Elections 2020
Categories: National News, Politics
