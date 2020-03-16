Several Montana Ski Resorts Close Over Virus Concerns

If there is one thing I figured would be a good thing to get out and do in the midst of the COVID-19/ coronavirus concerns, it would be to get out in the outdoors and get some sunshine.

That's why I have to say it was sad to see that many of Montana's major ski resorts are closing- including Red Lodge, Whitefish, and Big Sky. In some instances the closures are hoped to be only temporary.

In an email sent Sunday, Red Lodge Mountain resort said, "All lift operations, food and beverage, mountain retail, repair, and rental shops will be closed through March 22, 2020." The resort added:

We sincerely apologize to our customers who were planning to ski Red Lodge Mountain over the next week. We have relaxed our cancellation and refund policy and future lift ticket arrivals from March 16, 2020 – March 22, 2020 will automatically be refunded. Guests are encouraged to visit our website for more information (link below) and updates. We anticipate a high call volume over the next few days and appreciate your patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries. Scheduled employees, both seasonal and year-round will be paid for the 7 days suspension of operations. They have been committed to Red Lodge Mountain through this challenging time and we are very thankful for their efforts.

Big Sky Ski Resort shared the news at ExploreBigSky.com, and noted that they "will evaluate reopening at a later date."

Meanwhile, Whitefish Mountain Resort is closing for the remainder of the season:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have reached this decision however, we feel at this time this is the best thing to do for the health of our employees, guests, and our community,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said. “We sincerely apologize to our guests currently at Whitefish Mountain Resort and those who have planned trips here this March and April. It is particularly upsetting because we are all skiers and understand how important this recreation is to our mental health.”

