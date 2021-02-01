Rosendale Reports from Border, Construction Halted on Keystone Too

Whether you're closer to our northern border with Canada, or our southern border with Mexico- you can see heavy equipment sitting idle thanks to President Joe Biden's first few days in office.

In case you missed it, The New York Post has a must-read piece that starts off in Midland, South Dakota. (FYI- January 20th is the day Joe Biden was sworn in as president)

On the morning of Jan. 20, every room of the two-story Stroppel Hotel in Midland, SD, was filled with men and women who work on the Keystone XL pipeline. Most of these union laborers, welders and pipefitters started their day over a cup of coffee in the hotel’s common room before heading out to their jobs. By 4 p.m., the entire place was cleared out, leaving the historic hotel silent for the first time since owners Laurie and Wally Cox took it over six months ago.

As Kelly Seifert reported for the BS Buzz in Glasgow, Montana last Spring- hotels along Montana's Hi-Line were able to do well during the initial COVID shutdowns thanks to the Keystone pipeline workers. The workers were able to do the work in Phillips and Valley Counties without spreading COVID-19, despite the fear campaign from pipeline opponents.

Meanwhile, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) visited our southern border, where construction equipment also now sits idle thanks to another day one order by President Biden to halt construction of the southern border wall.