Biden Helps Putin, Sticks it to Montana

Thanks a lot, Joe. I don't know what is more backward, your golf game, or your policies.

Last week, we had a caller into the radio show make a great point. He said we would have been better off if a Russian criminal cyber gang shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline in Montana. If they shut it down, the pipeline would already be back up and running again. Instead, Joe Biden shut down our pipeline, and the pipeline is still shut down.

But that was last week. Did you hear about this week? Now, the Biden Administration is set to waive sanctions on the company building a Russian pipeline into Eastern Europe. That's right, Biden is helping the Russians build a pipeline in Eastern Europe at the same time he is blocking a pipeline in Eastern Montana. Unbelievable.

Republican Senators are obviously weighing in. Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says:

.@JoeBiden’s energy agenda: Cancel American pipelines, support Russian ones.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD):

Sounds like President Biden will enable a Russian pipeline to move forward... after killing the Keystone pipeline. So much for America-first energy policy. Looks like President Biden is prioritizing Russian energy over American energy and Russian jobs over American jobs.

Donald Trump, Jr. also weighed in. "Imagine the media commentary on this if it was Trump! Of course no one will say that Biden is being soft on Russia or question why."

There you have it folks, Joe Biden is sticking it to Montana (and the rest of our country), while he helps Putin.