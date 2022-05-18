Why Not Montana Over Moscow? But Biden Will Allow Venezuelan Oil?

I remember seeing these baseball caps- "Midland Over Moscow." They had an oil rig on them, and the message was clear: support American oil producers instead of Russian oil. Why not Montana over Moscow?

We could have had the Keystone XL Pipeline bringing in anywhere from $65-$100 million per year here in Montana. That's if it hadn't been shut down by Joe Biden on his first day in office, of course.

You can agree or disagree with this recent $40 billion spending bill to send aid to Ukraine, but this is clear: we are still funding Russia's invasion of Ukraine thanks to Biden's energy policy and the high gas prices that are padding Putin's pockets.

And now Biden wants to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil. This would basically pad the pockets of the anti-American socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, and embolden our adversaries across the Western Hemisphere.

It's crazy. This administration is undermining American energy at the time when we, and the Ukrainian people, need it the most.

Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) spoke about the Keystone XL Pipeline with Alberta, Canada Premier Jason Kenney on Capitol Hill earlier this week.

Senator Daines: Premier, you know better than most What the Keystone XL Pipeline meant for jobs, revenues and energy security. I've been spending time with leaders in Eastern Europe. Vladimir Putin has Eastern Europe and Europe over a barrel right now because of dependencies on Russian oil and gas. And that's why Alberta filed a suit against the United States seeking $1.3 billion in damages. Let me just read a line from that filing. The Biden administration's decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline, and I quote, 'resulted in the loss of 1000s of jobs, caused systemic harm to the American, Canadian, and Albertan economies and diminished the highly integrated North American energy system upon which future North American prosperity will continue to rely on.'

Daines also spoke with Premier Kenney about the timber supply, and the lack of mills here in Montana.

KPAX-TV has the story: