Pres. Trump: Closing Colleges Amid Outbreaks ‘Could Cost Lives’
President Donald Trump is blasting universities that have canceled in-person classes amid coronavirus outbreaks, saying the move could ultimately cost lives rather than saving them.
Trump said Wednesday at a White House briefing that the virus is akin to the seasonal flu for college students.
He said students pose a greater safety threat at home with older family members than on campuses.
Trump cited no evidence to support either contention, and the White House did not respond to a request for information about on what Trump based his remarks.
Health experts say the novel coronavirus appears to be deadlier than the seasonal flu and more easily transmitted.
