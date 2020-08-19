Pres. Trump: Closing Colleges Amid Outbreaks ‘Could Cost Lives’

President Donald Trump is blasting universities that have canceled in-person classes amid coronavirus outbreaks, saying the move could ultimately cost lives rather than saving them.

Trump said Wednesday at a White House briefing that the virus is akin to the seasonal flu for college students.

He said students pose a greater safety threat at home with older family members than on campuses.

Trump cited no evidence to support either contention, and the White House did not respond to a request for information about on what Trump based his remarks.

Health experts say the novel coronavirus appears to be deadlier than the seasonal flu and more easily transmitted.