Popular Bozeman Restaurant Closing Permanently

The past year has been a rough one for many Bozeman businesses. Restaurants have been hit especially hard.

In the past year, many restaurants in the Bozeman area have closed for good. Adapting to changes during the pandemic has been difficult for many local restaurants.

On Monday, Clark's Fork in Bozeman announced they were closing permanently on the restaurant's Facebook page. Clark's Forks is a locally owned and operated business and always focused on serving fresh, quality, and locally sourced (when available) ingredients to customers.

Clark's Fork was a great place to grab a delicious sandwich and a bowl of soup for lunch. The walls inside of the restaurant featured various quotes from Lewis & Clark throughout their expedition. There was also an incredible salad bar that was arguably the best in the Bozeman area. Personally, I've stopped in for lunch multiple times and have never had a bad experience.

With a saddened heart we are announcing that Clark’s Fork is permanently closed! We have appreciated each and every one of you and are grateful to have operated in such a great community!

Many customers shared sentiments in the comment thread on Facebook, saying they were sad to hear the news and that Clark's Fork will be missed. We reached out to Clark's Fork for comment and more information regarding the closure but were unable to contact anyone at the restaurant.

Luckily, the Clark's Fork location in Spokane, Washington is still open if you happen to be heading that way.

