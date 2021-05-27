Here’s Your Chance to Own A Legendary Montana Sandwich Shop

If you grew up in Bozeman or went to college at Montana State University, you're probably quite familiar with the Pickle Barrel name. The original Pickle Barrel was started in the Gallatin Valley in 1974 by the Olson family. Still in its original location at 809 W. College St, it was the birthplace of those legendary, gigantic sandwiches. At one time, there was a Pickle Barrel on the Hill at Bridger Bowl for those seeking sandwich goodness while hitting the slopes.

They're just... so... big.

Substantially larger than any "footlong" sandwich, the massive, 17.5-inch subs became a huge hit with college students, working folk, and generally anyone who appreciates a delicious, oversized sub. Pickle Barrel expanded with locations in South Dakota and around Montana. A couple of them are no longer open. I was bummed when the Pickle Barrel off of Grand Avenue closed a number of years ago and was I was delighted when it returned at its current location on Billings West End, near 32nd and King Ave. Their cheesesteak and mushroom steak sandwiches are honestly two of my favorite sandwiches in Billings.

Courtesy Coldwell Banker Commercial, listed by George Warmer

Wanna buy the Billings Pickle Barrel?

I recently spotted the For Sale listing for Billings Pickle Barrel. Offered by George Warmer at Coldwell Banker Commercial, it's listed at $595,000. It's basically a turn-key situation; the buyer gets the real estate, furniture, fixtures, equipment, signage, and inventory. A video provides a unique look at the business.

I hope whoever buys the business keeps it as the Pickle Barrel. I'd hate to have to run to Bozeman to get my fix.

