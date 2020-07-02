Plan Released for Reopening Montana Schools

A three phase plan for reopening Montana schools was announced today from Governor Steve Bullock and Lt. Governor Mike Cooney.

According to the press release, the "Governors Plan for Reopening Safe and Healthy Schools for Montana" has been given to assist schools in preparing for in-person instruction this fall.

We are acutely aware of the role played by in-person teaching, not only in the students’ lives, but also in the lives of the entire family. Public education has shaped who we are today, and we want to make certain that our children have the same experience. This is why we’ve made the safe reopening of our public schools a top priority. Noting the uniqueness of every school district in Montana, our goal for this document is not to be prescriptive, but to provide effective, flexible guidelines to all schools in hopes that we can safely resume in-person instruction in the fall. -Governor Bullock and Lt. Governor Mike Cooney

The plan gives guidance to schools for academics, extracurricular activities, transportation, and physical and structural protocols to minimize crowds. The social and emotional well-being of students is also highlighted in the Governor's plan.

Here are some of the highlights in the plan, according to the Governor's press release:

Accommodations for students, teachers, and staff who are in at risk group

Occupancy limits that allow for social distancing

Guidance on traffic flow to avoid crowding in congregational spaces

Cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Processes for monitoring students and staff for symptoms and history of exposure

Producing guidelines in relation to isolation or quarantine if needed

How to serve meals while minimizing congregation

Adjusting transportation schedules

The Governor and Lt. Governor are encouraging schools to use the plan as a guide, while developing their own protocols for specific needs with local community heath and safety officials.

CLICK HERE to view the Governor's Plan for Reopening Safe and Healthy Schools for Montana.