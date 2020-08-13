Gov. Bullock Directs $10 Million to Live Entertainment Industry

When you visit the Pub Station website, a pop-up message from the popular downtown Billings music venue says "when the COVID-19 crisis began, independent music venues like Pub Station were the first to close, and we will be the last to open."

This would normally be an extremely busy time for live concerts and events at the Pub Station. But social distancing guidelines and other restrictions are currently making those events impossible, with many in the live entertainment industry scrambling to survive.

In an effort to "provide long term viability for the live entertainment industry" in Montana, Governor Steve Bullock announced yesterday (Wednesday 8/12) that he will direct $10 million dollars in Coronavirus Relief to create the Live Entertainment Grant Fund.

According to the press release from the Governor's office, the grant program will be open to businesses who's primary income is from live entertainment events, and would provide up to 25 percent of the venues 2019 revenue with a maximum of $1,000,000 per applicant. Bars, restaurants, and other facilities who don't have primarily live entertainment as their business, will not be eligible for relief funds from this grant.

Live entertainment businesses that bring together large groups of Montanans and visitors have had to cancel or postpone all of their events during the pandemic. While that effort has certainly minimized transmission of COVID-19 and kept their customers and employees safe, it has greatly impacted their revenues and outlook. This funding will offer support to the hundreds of workers employed in the live entertainment industry and provide long term support to businesses to ensure they can resume offering events that are fundamental to our quality of life, as soon as it’s safe to do so. -Governor Steve Bullock

Applications are being accepted now, and will be evaluated on a first come, first served basis, according to the Governor's press release.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Montana Coronavirus Relief.

To see Governor Bullock's press release regarding the Live Entertainment Grant Fund, CLICK HERE.