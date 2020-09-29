Health care, high court battle dominate Montana Senate race

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is trying to keep the focus on the pandemic and health care in the race for a Montana U.S. Senate seat. Republican Steve Daines wants to turn the spotlight to the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. The two candidates participated in a heated Monday night debate. They are vying for a seat considered pivotal in determining if Democrats will be able to wrest the majority from Republicans come November. Bullock touts his administration's aggressive early response to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Daines portrays Second Amendment gun rights as a central issue facing voters. He says he will support the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.

