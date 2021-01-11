Parler Is Now Blocked, But Not 100% Dead

The app known as Parler is all but shut down. Their website has been taken down by Google and was not accessible early on Monday.

As for the APP, many of you who have the app might find that, as of this Monday morning 1/11/21, you cannot use the program.

Parler is an alternative social network popular with conservatives and has been heavily used by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Parler finds itself homeless as Amazon, Apple and Google have all booted it from their platforms in a span of a little more than 24 hours.

Amazon also removed Parler from its cloud hosting service as of Sunday evening. That effectively kicks it off of the public internet. These action were taken after mounting pressure from Amazon employees.

A letter obtained by CNN Business was sent to Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff on Saturday, Amazon Web Services sited what they call examples to Parler of "posts that clearly encourage and incite violence."

"We've seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms," AWS wrote. "It's clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service."

But this is "The World Wide Web." There are always other pathways. To survive Parler must find a hosting provider. "It is realistic to expect that Parler will find another provider to host their services like AWS," said Max Aliapoulios, a computer science Ph. D candidate at New York University.

The Parler CEO said that they do have all of their data, nothing has been lost. They just need to find a way to reach the public.

Parler will be offline for "a while."

“We are clearly being singled out,” Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff told Fox & Friends Weekend. “I believe we were treated unfairly,” she added.

Also, Parler has many legal moves that it can make like filing an antitrust suit against the big tech giants who have cut them off. There is president for this that goes way back in American history and I wrote about it in an article you can find at this link.

Until then I am sure those who were on Parler are already looking for someplace else to go. Wherever that is it will be a big move. Tens of millions of people were dropping the Twitter & FaceBook accounts and signing up for the app before it was shut down.