Colorado Hunter Banned From 48 States After Poaching Spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A hunter from Colorado Springs has been permanently banned from hunting in 48 states, including Colorado, after he pleaded guilty to several poaching charges across the state.

KMGH-TV reported that Colorado Parks and Wildlife said hearing examiner Steven Cooley decided last week to permanently suspend hunting privileges for 28-year-old Iniki Vike Kapu after he pleaded guilty.

The ban extends to 47 other states, not including Hawaii and Massachusetts.

Kapu was accused of killing 12 deer, two turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram across three Colorado counties.

Officials say he has 35 days to appeal the decision.

It’s not known if Kapu has a lawyer.

