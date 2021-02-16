Parler is Back Up and Running- Here’s How to Find Me

Parler is back up and running. I got the update from one of our radio listeners early Monday morning. After fiddling around with the app update, and then trying to login just on the website version- I got it up and running.

You can find me on Parler @aaronflint

Here's one of the first stories I shared after Parler got back up and running: a flashback to the Pearl Jam poster for Sen. Jon Tester's (D-MT) campaign in 2018 that featured a burning White House and a dead President Trump.

Courtesy Jon King KGVO Radio via stok-o-razzi4u on eBay

The Pearl Jam poster featuring a dead President Trump is now getting national attention, after Jon King with our sister station KGVO radio first broke the story. This, as Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) refuses to condemn the poster designed to promote his re-election campaign.

As you can see from this Fox News story, Pearl Jam is getting hammered on their Instagram page:

“Used to be one of my favorite band and I always knew you guys were a little far left, but this takes it to a whole new level,” one commenter wrote. “I never realized you supported hatred and violence, always thought you were about love and peace. I have no problem with a difference of opinion, but this is disgusting.” "I am done with these [losers]," another wrote.

Kudos to KPAX-TV for covering this story.

The poster got some support, but by this evening, most responders were condemning the band and bassist Jeff Ament for the violence, and what appeared to be the depiction of a skeleton of President Trump in the foreground.

I finally spotted a story from the liberal-leaning Lee Newspapers, where they also noted that Tester did not comment directly on the flyer:

Associated Press coverage:

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republicans are condemning a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.

The National Republican Senate Committee and Montana Senate candidate Matt Rosendale both compared the poster to the now-infamous photo of the comedian Kathy Griffin holding a fake decapitated Trump head.

The band was traveling Wednesday and not immediately available to confirm whether the skeleton is meant to be Trump.

The rock group's Twitter account says the official poster from the rock group's Missoula, Montana, show Monday is a collaboration between bassist Jeff Ament and artist Bobby Brown.

The band used the show to support the re-election of Rosendale's opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, who is from Aments' hometown.