Noem: Tribes’ checkpoints dispute not just about coronavirus

Credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that her stance against Native American tribes operating coronavirus checkpoints on federal and state highways isn't just about the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Its also about setting "precedent" on tribes' ability to shut down traffic in other situations. As construction related to the Keystone XL pipeline begins in South Dakota, the checkpoints add tension to an already-rocky relationship between the Republican governor and tribes that have been outspoken opponents of the pipeline. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which has set up coronavirus checkpoints, does not allow vehicles from oil companies to pass through their land.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus Resources and Updates
Categories: National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top