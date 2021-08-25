Photos: Rally for Optional Masks in Billings Schools

KTVQ-TV reported that nearly 1,000 people showed up. The Billings Gazette noted that hundreds showed up to protest against mandatory masks in the Billings schools, and in support of optional mask wearing.

Either way you count it, there was a big showing on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn of parents, teachers, and kids speaking out against the last-minute decision by School District 2 to force masks on teachers and kids.

Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen (a former schoolteacher herself) and Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund were also in attendance.

Jenna McKinney with the Montana Family Rights Alliance joined us earlier this week on the radio. She noted that the Montana Family Rights Alliance was started initially by parents who simply wanted the freedom to watch their kids' sporting events, and now is standing up for parents' rights across the state.

The group threw together a last minute rally on Sunday in Billings' Pioneer Park against the mandatory masks in Billings School District 2 following the news Saturday that SD2 would now be mandating masks. Over a dozen teachers and staff were also in attendance at that rally on Sunday

McKinney says this effort isn't just about masks. It's about attending sporting events, it's about potential COVID vaccine mandates, and it's about basic rights as a parent.

Credit Dion Campbell

