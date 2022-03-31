SD2: Tailgate Rally “For Emily” in Downtown Billings

Update: Here's some photos and more from Thursday night's rally and School District 2 School Board meeting in Billings.



Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen (R-MT) even showed up at the meeting to show support for kids like Emily.

They're calling it a "tailgate rally" for Emily in downtown Billings on Thursday night (tonight as I type this story). We're talking about Emily Pennington, the Billings West High cheerleader with Down Syndrome. School District 2 in Billings is trying to deny her the opportunity to attend her senior year of high school, and graduate with her friends.

I haven't seen the community this united on an issue in years. Frankly, I've been getting messages and phone calls from radio listeners all across Montana who are outraged at what School District 2 is doing to this family.

I spoke with Emily's mom, Jana Pennington, on Thursday morning. Jana tells me that the rally will take place from 5-6 p.m. in downtown Billings. Jana and her husband James will speak around 5:30 p.m.

Jana Pennington: People need to realize that they truly can make a difference. Sometimes I know it feels like we can't. I have felt that way before. But we can make a change when we pull together and make a difference. And that's why we love this great country that we live in.

Jana says she is greatly appreciative of all the community support since they first went public with their story one week ago.

Aaron Flint: You shouldn't have to fight this hard just so your daughter can go to her senior year of school and graduate.

Jana Pennington: I wasn't even asking for anything extra, just something that was already there. You know, the funds are in place. Use the remedy that's in place to allow her to stay, and there is funding available. That's all I was asking.

Full audio with Jana Pennington Thursday Morning:

