New Sub Shop Coming to Billings Supports First Responders

As we roll into a new year, there's a new restaurant "coming soon" to the Magic City, with a portion of store proceeds donated to first responders for essential equipment.

Firehouse Subs, with locations already in Bozeman and Kalispell, is opening their first Billings location in King Marketplace at 2950 King Avenue West. The specialty sandwich shop will be located in Suite 4 of the shopping complex, connected to the Pierce Flooring and Cabinet Design Center.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to the Firehouse Subs website, two new locations will be opening soon in Montana. Besides the new Billings store, there's also a store opening in Missoula on North Reserve Street.

Founded more than 25 years ago by two former firefighter brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs has more than 1,100 locations nationwide, and has donated more than 53 million dollars through their Firehouse Subs Foundation.

At Firehouse Subs, subs are only part of our story. A portion of your purchase in 2020 at all US Firehouse Subs locations goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders. Since the Foundation started, it has granted over $53 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes. All because at Firehouse Subs we believe that making great subs is not enough; you have to do good, too. -FirehouseSubs.com

While signs along King Avenue West say the new restaurant is opening "soon," there's been no official opening date announced yet for Billings' first Firehouse Subs location.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Also coming to the west end is Town and Country Foods, planned for the former Lucky's Market location. According to their website, the Montana-based grocer has already started "work to remodel a former grocery store in West Park Promenade" with plans to have their first Billings location open by Summer 2021.

Town and Country Foods currently has stores located in Bozeman, Livingston, Belgrade, Dillon, and Lewistown.

Applications for employment at Town and Country Foods in Billings will be accepted beginning in "April or May 2021," according to the company website, with more information available by clicking HERE.