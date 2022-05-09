Paul Reflects on Paving Over Billings West End Land

Have you been to the west end lately? I made my first trip out there twice last week and I couldn't believe how much construction is going on. I'll bet every construction company in town is hiring.

The main shopping complex on Shiloh west is growing like crazy. Did you folks know that there is a huge car wash out there? I mean, that thing could be seen from space!

The new medical school is going to be huge. There are dozens of new homes and apartment complexes being built.

I couldn't help thinking about what we are doing to the most fertile land in the valley. Taking all of that prime farm and cropland out of production, covering it with pavement and growing commerce.

One of the big problems that I noticed is that the road infrastructure is not keeping up with the traffic demands. They ran into this problem in Bozeman and that is now a train wreck. Now add things like Costco and all the other things to follow and it will compound the problem.

The other thing I thought of is that the Heights is really falling behind now. All the growth is going to the west end when the main street in the heights is the busiest road in the city by traffic volume.

All the people on the west end can stay on the west end for everything. All the people on the east end now have to go to the west end which is a good two-day ride anyway, so plan carefully. The congestion frustration is enough to keep me from going there but about twice a year. That's plenty for me.

