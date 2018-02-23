MT Lawmakers on Arming Teachers

The Billings Gazette reports on Montana lawmakers’ response to President Donald Trump’s endorsement Wednesday of arming teachers as a solution to school shootings.

Neither Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines nor Democratic Sen. Jon Tester considered training and arming teachers as an adequate deterrent or response to school shootings. Neither did lone Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte, but none said that the issue is off the table.

Trump discussed the idea at a forum with survivors of school shootings Wednesday and again on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of training. A national poll showed only 26 percent of Democrats support arming teachers, while 69 percent of Republicans approve. It’s a significantly wider gap than differences over banning assault-style weapons.