Trump Bids Farewell

The President bid farewell today to a nation that he truly loved and cared for. We will be hard-pressed to find a man who worked so hard for a country and its people. Going to bed at midnight and up by 5, relentless in his work ethic. That's one of the things I admire about the man. Now it's a new day with a new leader and I pray that he doesn't destroy all the progress that we have made over the last four years. Make some mental notes about where the debt is, the stock market, income growth, terrorist activity etc. Then, four years from now we can compare and hopefully, we all will be in a better place. You may not believe me but I'm praying for our nation to become even stronger and more prosperous for everyone. I pray things get better and there are great times ahead. If you love your country we should all want that. With God's help, we will continue to make America great. Only time will tell. See ya tomorrow at 5.