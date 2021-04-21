Moving Truck Takes Out Power Pole in Downtown Bozeman

Northwestern Energy is reporting an estimated 1,400 people are without power in downtown Bozeman Wednesday afternoon after a moving truck backed into a power pole completely knocking it down.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the intersections of Mendenhall and Willson. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud boom right before losing power.

The cause of the power outage was determined to be a moving truck that had backed into a power pole. The pole snapped completely at the base and fell on top of the truck.

Law enforcement officials are currently on scene accessing the damage. Willson Street has been temporarily closed at the intersection with Mendenhall. Northwestern Energy crews are currently working to restore power to residents in the area and hope to have it restored by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Bozeman Fire Department, the driver of the truck was not injured. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.