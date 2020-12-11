Bozeman’s Ellen Theatre Selling Original Seats From 1919

Want to own a unique piece of Bozeman history? There aren't many places in the Bozeman area that are quite as iconic as the Ellen Theatre, and now they're giving you the opportunity to own one of the Ellen Theatre's beautiful vintage theatre seats from when the Ellen Theatre first opened in 1919. The seats are first come, first served. There is a limited quantity available. Each of the chairs features a vibrant art deco design.

The theatre seats are antique and may have some wear and tear due to age. They will be sold "as is", and all proceeds will support the Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman.

If you're looking for a unique Christmas gift for someone that is from the Bozeman area, these theatre seats are truly one of a kind.

The seats are available in three different configurations.

One Pair - $225

- $225 A Set of Three - $325

- $325 A Set of Four - $400

Here are the seat measurements:

Width of seat cushion - 16”

- 16” Distance between armrests - 16”

- 16” Height of the back - 20”

If you're interested in purchasing a piece of Ellen Theatre history, send an email to ellenboxstaff@gmail.com. Make sure to include the following information.

Your seat selection

Your full name

Phone number

The Ellen Theatre representative will contact you to finalize the payment and schedule a pick-up time.

Please be aware that the theatres seats are over 100 years old, and are being sold "as is." As such, the Ellen Theatre cannot warrant their condition or suitability for use.

The vintage theatre seats won't last long! If you want to get one before they're gone, click here for more information.