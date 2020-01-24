Montana Woman, Daughter Killed in Cascade County Crash

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls woman and her 7-year-old daughter were killed Friday and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89 west of Great Falls, the Cascade County sheriff’s office said.

Officials say the woman lost control of her car when it hit a patch of black ice northwest of Sun River at about 8:30 a.m. The car crossed into the oncoming lane and into the path of a sport utility vehicle, which hit the car’s passenger side.

Angela Bonney, 30, and her daughter, Parker Ramirez, suffered fatal injuries, Undersheriff Corey Reeves said. Both were wearing seat belts and Parker was in a booster seat in the rear of the vehicle, Trooper Danny L. Sons said.

She driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately known, officials said.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.