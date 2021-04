Montana Adds 206 New COVID-19 Cases, 309,346 People are Fully Immunized

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 108,287 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 206 new confirmed cases. There are currently 953 active cases in the state.

604 cases were reported last week and 596 cases were reported the week before.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 689,386 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 309,346 Montanans are fully immunized.

According to state statistics, 105,768 Montana residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 47 people are currently hospitalized.

The number of tests increased by 3,351 over the previous 24-hour reporting period, for a new cumulative state-wide total of 1,288,247.

The state COVID-19 related death toll increased from 1,563 on Monday to 1,566 on Tuesday, according to state health officials.

Here are the updated case totals in Montana:

Gallatin County Cases 14,355 Total | 68 New | 210 Active

Yellowstone County Cases 17,080 Total | 24 New | 142 Active

Cascade County Cases 8,798 Total | 20 New | 106 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases 6,735 Total | 12 New | 62 Active

Ravalli County Cases 3,008 Total | 10 New | 37 Active

Flathead County Cases 11,682 Total | 9 New | 78 Active Blaine County Cases

737 Total | 6 New | 8 Active

Silver Bow County Cases 4,067 Total | 6 New | 20 Active

Pondera County Cases 470 Total | 5 New | 8 Active

Richland County Cases 1,199 Total | 5 New | 9 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases 1,105 Total | 4 New | 3 Active

Lake County Cases 2,017 Total | 3 New | 21 Active

Roosevelt County Cases 1,624 Total | 3 New | 10 Active

Rosebud County Cases 1,200 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Hill County Cases 1,957 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Madison County Cases 776 Total | 2 New | 13 Active

Powell County Cases 918 Total | 2 New | 4 Active

Valley County Cases 884 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Beaverhead County Cases 906 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Big Horn County Cases 2,526 Total | 1 New | 16 Active

Broadwater County Cases 483 Total | 1 New | 12 Active

Carbon County Cases 865 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Garfield County Cases 80 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Jefferson County Cases 1,069 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Lincoln County Cases 1,610 Total | 1 New | 9 Active

Musselshell County Cases 338 Total | 1 New | 9 Active

Sanders County Cases 638 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases 392 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Teton County Cases 456 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Toole County Cases 716 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Carter County Cases 146 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Chouteau County Cases 498 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Custer County Cases 1,178 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Daniels County Cases 197 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Dawson County Cases 1,102 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Fallon County Cases 281 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Fergus County Cases 1,101 Total | 0 New | 3 Active

Glacier County Cases 1,528 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Golden Valley County Cases 55 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Granite County Cases 192 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Judith Basin County Cases 90 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Liberty County Cases 117 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

McCone County Cases 183 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Meagher County Cases 152 Total | 0 New | 11 Active

Mineral County Cases 252 Total | 0 New | 1 Active

Park County Cases 1,276 Total | 0 New | 45 Active

Petroleum County Cases 12 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Phillips County Cases 521 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Powder River County Cases 120 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Prairie County Cases 141 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Sheridan County Cases 421 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Stillwater County Cases 717 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Treasure County Cases 55 Total | 0 New | 0 Active

Wheatland County Cases 177 Total | 0 New | 2 Active

Wibaux County Cases 120 Total | 0 New | 0 Active