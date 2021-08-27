Montana State University Announces Face Mask Requirement

In a press release sent out Thursday, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced that a face mask or face covering will be required in every instructional space inside buildings on campus.

The announcement comes after students and staff have already completed two full days of classes of the fall semester. The face mask requirement includes every classroom, laboratory, studio, and any other indoor space where an MSU course is being taught. It applies to every student and every MSU faculty and staff member.

At this point, the most straightforward way to fulfill our academic obligations at Montana State University is to require face masks in every instructional space inside buildings on campus.

Montana State President Waded Cruzado said.

The face-covering requirement will remain in effect on campus until Friday, October 1, 2021. Montana State University will revisit the requirement for wearing face masks in indoor campus instructional spaces and issue new guidance on or before that date, as needed.

If, due to the requirement, an MSU student prefers to withdraw, the university will provide an extension and honor a full tuition and fees refund until Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

This is not the message any of us wanted to write or to receive as we start the semester and a new academic year. However, the coronavirus and the highly infectious delta variant constitute a verifiable threat to health and life. As members of one and the same community, we will strive to protect the most vulnerable among us, and we will do our best to keep classes and events on campus.

President Cruzado said.

