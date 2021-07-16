Want To Buy Tickets For MSU Games? They Go On Sale Soon

We are less than two months away from Montana State football and if you can't afford season tickets, maybe this will help.

Montana State Athletics announced that single-game tickets for the Montana State Bobcat football team will be going on sale to the general public on Monday, August 2nd at 10 AM. Tickets for the first ten games of the season will be available, including the first game against the University of Wyoming Cowboys in Laraire, Wyoming.

The only tickets that won't be available will be the Brawl of the Wild game versus the University of Montana Grizzlies. Those tickets will be going on sale on Monday, August 30th, and will first be open to donors of Montana State football.

You can purchase tickets through MSU Athletics, call 406-994-2287, or purchase them at the Bobcat Ticket Office at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Credit: Montana State Football via Facebook

After nearly two years of not having Montana State Bobcat football, everyone is chomping at the bit to get back to Bobcat Stadium. Folks are ready to get together, tailgate, get into Bobcat Stadium, and cheer on the Bobcats to victory.

We have all missed Bobcats Saturdays and we are eager and can't wait for their first home game on Saturday, September 11th against the University of Drake Bulldogs for the annual Gold Rush Game.

The Montana State Bobcats have a pretty great home schedule against some top competition and these tickets are expected to sell out. So make sure you are ready to buy your tickets on Monday, August 2nd at 10 AM.

For more details, check out MSU Athletics.

