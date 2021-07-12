Tickets For MSU’s Game Vs. Wyoming Go On Sale Soon

Right now we are less than two months away from the start of college football and we can't be more excited.

Montana State Bobcat football is coming up soon with their first game on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 against the University of Wyoming Cowboys. The thing is the first game of the season is an away game in Laramie, Wyoming. The first home game for the Bobcats is on Saturday, September 11th against the University of Drake Bulldogs and will be a night game.

Even though the first game of the season is an away game, going to their game in Laramie, Wyoming honestly sounds like a great time. Not only should we think about going to the game because this will be the first MSU Bobcat football game in nearly two years but the drive to Laramie isn't too far.

Laramie, Wyoming is only eight hours away and you could do a whole weekend trip for the Bobcat football game. Maybe take that Friday off to get to Laramie at a decent time and then go out and explore Laramie. I highly recommend checking out Born In the Barn restaurant is incredible. Their burgers are absolutely top-notch.

If you are looking to buy tickets for the MSU Bobcat football game against the University of Wyoming Cowboys, single-game tickets for the University of Wyoming go on sale Wednesday, July 14th at 10 AM.

So who's down for a road trip?

For ticket info, check out the University of Wyoming.