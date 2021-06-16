Montana State Football Lands in Top 10 for Preseason Poll

We are only a few months away from having college football back in Bozeman and everyone has missed those Bobcat Saturdays.

MSU Athletics is reporting that the Montana State Bobcats are coming into the 2021 season with some high expectations after one preseason poll has them listed in the Top 10 for rankings. This comes after a big 2019 season where the Montana State Bobcats reached the semifinals in the Football Championship Series.

Athlon Sports released their Top 25 rankings preseason poll and Montana State landed on the list at number 8. Montana State hasn't been ranked in the top 10 for preseason since 2013 and in 2019 their preseason ranking was 14. So the expectations for Montana State and the Big Sky Conference are high. There are also four other Big Sky Conference teams in the Top 25 preseason polls including Weber State(#6), Montana(#11), UC Davis(#17), and Eastern Washington(#19). Three of those opponents we play this year, Weber State, Eastern Washington, and Montana.

The reason behind Montana State being ranked so high is for a multitude of reasons. They have most of their team from 2019 returning and have an improved quarterback situation. The only big question mark for the Montana State football squad is new head coach Brent Vigen.

Regardless, every Bobcat fan is excited to get back to Bobcat Stadium and cheer on our team to victory and we can't wait to see what they do this year. Montana State's first game of the year is at Wyoming on September 4th and the first home game is September 11th against Drake.

