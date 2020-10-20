Billings' most listened to news / talk radio station is already your home for Montana Talks with Aaron Flint, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Glenn Beck. Now, NewsTalk 970 and 95.5 is strengthening our daytime lineup of conservative talk with the addition of The Mark Levin Show.

Mark Levin, also host of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" seen nationally on Fox News, will be heard LIVE weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. MDT on NewsTalk 970 and 95.5 KBUL, and on the KBUL mobile app and NewsTalk955.com.

With the addition of The Mark Levin Show to weekday afternoons on KBUL, Sean Hannity will now be LIVE from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday, along with a weekly recap show on Saturday's beginning at 1 p.m.



The Dave Ramsey Show moves to his new time from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. weeknights, followed by another show presented by Ramsey Solutions, The Ken Coleman Show. Ken Coleman is considered "America's Career Coach," and will be heard Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to midnight.

Fans of Coast to Coast with George Noory, and Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis don't have to worry about hearing their favorite broadcasts. On Monday's, Coast to Coast will air until 3 a.m., followed by Ground Zero from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Coast to Coast will be from midnight to 4 a.m. MDT, and Ground Zero will be heard from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The weekday programming moves won't affect Montana Talks with Aaron Flint that's heard LIVE 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. MDT, and Rush Limbaugh continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.