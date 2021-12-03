Largest Snowflake in The World Fell in Montana Over 100 Years Ago

Temperatures in Montana have been unseasonably warm so far this winter, but the state is typically known for harsh winters and lots of snow.

In fact, Montana holds the Guinness World Record for the largest snowflake ever recorded. The following question was featured on Jeopardy! recently.

Guinness noted that a 15-inch one of these fluttered down at Fort Keogh, Montana in 1887.

If your answer was "What is a snowflake", you're right.

According to giunnessworldrecords.com, the largest snowflake ever documented fell in Montana.

It is reported that on 28 Jan 1887 at Fort Keogh, Montana, USA, ranch owner Matt Coleman measured a snowflake that was 15in 38cm wide and 8in 20cm thick, which he later described as being 'larger than milk pans' in Monthly Weather Review Magazine.

Since we weren't sure what a milk pan was, we decided to look it up. It's a small saucepan that's used for heating milk that generally has a diameter of six inches. Unfortunately, a picture of the massive snowflake doesn't exist.

Personally, I've never seen a snowflake that comes close to 15 inches. The fact that it was over 8 inches thick is incredibly impressive as well. Can you imagine that thing hitting your windshield while you were driving? You'd be completely blinded by it.

Montana holds quite a few Guinness World Records including Largest Belt Buckle, Largest Farm Tractor, and the Greatest Temperature Change in a 24-Hour Period.

A Montana firefighter set the record for the Fastest Mile in a Fireman's Uniform in 2017. The world record for the fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube (Rubik's Cube) was also set by a Montana resident. The record was 5.32 seconds. Now, that's impressive.

