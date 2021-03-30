I love a great sandwich. I also love helping out worthy causes in Billings. On Wednesday (3/31) I can combine both of these passions during a fundraiser at Jersey Mike's Subs, when Jersey Mike's is donation 100% of all sales on to Landon's Legacy.

The story of Landon's Legacy began when parents Marcie and Scott Smith wanted to honor the death of their son, Landon Patrick Smith, who passed away in 2013. Landon was a huge baseball fan, and dreamed of hitting a home run and rounding the bases on a real baseball field.

The Landon's Legacy Foundation has partnered with Billings Kiwanis and Billings Parks & Recreation to build the cities first special needs baseball field. According to the fundraising thermometer on their website, they're approaching their $1,000,000 goal thanks to community grants and private donations. The Miracle League field, at 38th and Poly, is tentatively schedule to begin construction this year.

John Vagner, owner of Billings' Jersey Mike's locations, said they're excited to help with the fundraising efforts, as part of their stores commitment to giving back to the community. Every Jersey Mike's location in the US partners with a local non-profit when they open and Vagner said choosing Landon's Legacy was an easy decision for them. He mentioned that out of 1,800 franchises, Billings is in the top 5 for fundraising efforts! On their Day of Giving 100% of all store sales are going to Landon's Legacy. The event was cancelled last year, due to COVID.

John added that customers will also receive a coupon for a free sub when they spend at least $5 at the store during the fundraising effort on Wednesday. Free delivery is offered and please call ahead for large orders. Remember to be patient, as they're expecting an unusually heavy volume of traffic.