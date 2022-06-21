If you're in town on the weekend of July 9th and would like to see Billings' finest battle it out on the diamond for various charities, well, you're in luck. The Billings Police Department and the Billings Fire Department are getting ready to duke it out in a charity softball game right before the Mustangs game at Dehler Park. Play ball!

This is the second charity softball game BPD and BFD have done.

The Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game will take place at Dehler Park on Saturday, July 9th at 4 p.m. Members of the Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department will be battling it out for the second annual Coaches Cup.

All proceeds from the event will be going to charity, with the Billings Police donating to the Billings Education Foundation and the Fire Department donating to Kids 'n Cowboys. Last year, the Police Department defeated the firefighters 6-4 in a close game.

Billings Mustangs play right after the charity game.

The Billings Mustangs are set to play the Boise Hawks immediately after the charity match. It will be the 3rd game in the series against the Hawks. You will need to have the ticket for that game before entering Dehler for the charity game if you wish to stay and watch the Mustangs after. Tickets can be purchased here.

Admission for the charity game itself is absolutely free. Will the Billings Police Department successfully defend its title? Or will the Billings Fire Department take the Coaches Cup? You'll have to be there to find out.

