Prepare for the Billings Mustangs Home Opener With Some Fun Facts

Dehler Park Downtown is going to be busy all weekend, as your Billings Mustangs hold their Home Opener against the Northern Colorado Owlz on Saturday (05/28). With a storied history in the Magic City for the better part of 70 years, let's take a look at some of the players and fun facts about the longest-tenured professional sports team in Billings.

The Mustangs are about to start their 69th season.

The Billings Mustangs began to play in 1948, and besides a five-year hiatus in the 1960s and in 2020, have been a part of the Magic City ever since. Many famous professional ballplayers got their start in Billings, including George Brett, Edwin Encarnacion, and Didi Gregorius.

Their ballpark, Dehler Park, has also hit an amazing milestone, having opened 15 years ago in 2008. Previously, the home of the Mustangs was known as Cobb Field and was named after the man who brought baseball to the city of Billings, as well as the creator of the Cobb salad (seriously).

The Mustangs' home opener is this weekend.

The home opener is actually not the Mustangs' first game this season, as they begin a 3-game series against the Missoula PaddleHeads tomorrow (05/25). Their home opener is the start of another series against a brand new Pioneer League team, the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Things to note this year include the Mustangs' manager Jim Riggleman, an over 40-year managing veteran, as well as the return of Billings native Jalen Garcia to the Pioneer League. Riggleman formerly managed MLB teams such as the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. Garcia graduated from Montana State University - Billings in 2019 and was the Pioneer League Rookie of the Year last year with a batting average of .349, 16 homers, and 75 RBI, while also stealing 29 bases.

Get our free mobile app

Opening day for the Pioneer League started today (05/24) with the addition of two new teams. We spoke about the Northern Colorado Owlz earlier, but the second new team is based in Kalispell. Check out everything about the new team, the Glacier Range Riders, below. See you all at Dehler Park on May 28th.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.