Billings Mustangs 2021 Schedule Has 20 Additional Games

If it feels like it's been forever since a Billings Mustangs baseball game, it has. The entire 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID-19 and beautiful Dehler Park sat empty all summer. Stopping by the venue today, the field was brown and dormant, but we're just a few short months from the opening pitch and baseball fans around Billings can't wait.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

In a Tweet this week, the Mustang organization released their 2021 calendar, with some exciting changes. Instead of 76 games, there will now be 96 games. With 48 on the road and 48 at home.

The Mustangs will get the opportunity to face a new opponent this year too, as the Boise Hawks join the Pioneer League. The 'Stangs will meet them at home on June 21. Season opener is on the road vs. the Idaho Falls Chukars on May 22, with the first home game at Dehler Park on Wednesday, May 26 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

The 2021 season will include three holiday games in Billings: Memorial Day, Father's Day and Labor Day, and half of their home games (24) will fall on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Team owner Dave Heller said,

We’re so excited to announce our 2021 schedule and give the people of Billings ten more home games of exciting Mustangs baseball. Our fans are going to continue to see all of the same teams they’ve enjoyed in the past and the same high-quality baseball – just more of it. It will have been 20 months since our last home game and it’s way past time for some fun Mustangs baseball.

I couldn't agree more. Many of us are more than ready to plop down in a seat with a tray of beer, a 'Stang burger, and bag of spits. Bring on baseball.