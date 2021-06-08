7 Unforgettable Reasons to Hit the Buffalo Chip in 2021

The Legendary Buffalo Chip is one of the premiere venues during the Sturgis motorcycle rally. Literally thousands of bike fanatics gather in one giant party, located in the rolling hills on the outskirts of Sturgis.

We're giving away Buffalo Chip campground passes (worth over $300) at each Billings Bike Night (up until the week before the Rally). If you've never been, it's awesome. If you know... you know.

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

You'll see a lot of interesting things.

Sturgis is not the only place in the US where you can see a lot of things that make you go, "huh", but it's gotta be one of the best. From bikini bike washes to outlandish outfits and body art in every style, the sights you'll see at the Buffalo Chip will forever be burned into your brain.

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

All you have to do is make it back to your campsite.

One of the best things about staying at the Buffalo Chip is that when you're done with a hot day of riding in the South Dakota sun, you can park the bike for the day and rock out to an awesome nightly concert. They take DUI's seriously in South Dakota and parking it for the night at the Chip is a great idea.

Photo by Andrew Cullen/ Getty Images/Stringer

The biggest biker party in South Dakota.

You'll make friends at the Buffalo Chip. Perhaps with the scariest looking, big-bearded biker dude from Michigan. Or maybe that nice retired couple from Arizona that can't stop talking about medical marijuana. Some people you run into at the Buffalo Chip often become lifetime friends.

Photo by Getty Images, Michael Ciaglo/Stringer

More cool bikes than you've ever seen in your life.

Take a Billings Bike Night and multiply it by like 1,000 and that's what you'll see daily at the Buffalo Chip. Walking through the parking lot is like seeing the biggest bike show ever. From customs and trailer queens, to stock baggers and trikes, you'll see the full gamut of bikes at the Chip.

Photo by Andrew Cullen/Getty Images

The biggest bands will be at the Buffalo Chip.

Sturgis consistently draws some of the biggest touring acts in the US. The 2021 lineup at the Buffalo Chip is eerily similar to our favorite road-trip playlist. Headliners include Kid Rock, Horton Heat, ZZ Top, Anthrax, Black Label Society, Shinedown, P.O.D, Black Stone Cherry and more, TBA.

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Full Throttle Saloon is right down the road from the Chip.

The other biggest party in Sturgis is the Full Throttle Saloon. If you stay at the Chip, it's an easy jaunt down the road to see what's happening down the street.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

The Buffalo Chip is a great launching point for Deadwood.

Sturgis gets extremely crowded and you'll want to hit the highway in South Dakota for some nice rides. When cruising through the Black Hills, it's almost mandatory to spend at least a few hours in historic Deadwood. It will also be crowded, but it's so much fun. The former mining town offers a huge variety of entertainment and events during the Sturgis Rally and temperatures are usually a couple of degrees cooler in the mountains.

